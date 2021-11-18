First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Releases Earnings Results

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48), Zacks reports.
NASDAQ:FWBI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 631,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,021. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
First Wave BioPharma Company Profile
First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.
Featured Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.