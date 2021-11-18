Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.33.

Shares of FISV opened at $100.88 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,934 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 799.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 86.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 779,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,819,000 after purchasing an additional 361,125 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

