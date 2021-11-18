Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s previous close.

FSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:FSR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. 131,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,048,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. Fisker has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 266.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

