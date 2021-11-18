FLO (FLO) Reaches Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.