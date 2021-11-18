Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,515 VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $49.69.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.