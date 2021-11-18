Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,710 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,165,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 129,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 11,457.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,153,000 after buying an additional 8,664,807 shares during the period.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

PLW stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.