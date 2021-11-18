Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.26% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 952,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECON opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

