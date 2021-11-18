Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.37% of ProShares UltraShort Gold worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 32.3% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the second quarter valued at $689,000.

NYSEARCA:GLL opened at $30.50 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $39.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.19.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

