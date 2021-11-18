Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $348,000 in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 172.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Shares of CUT opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $40.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

