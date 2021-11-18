Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,546 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 168,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 203,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

