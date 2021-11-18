Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAXF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 804,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 142,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 96,617 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAXF opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.84 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

