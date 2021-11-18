Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $415,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.31.

