Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) PT Raised to $30.00

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 89,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

