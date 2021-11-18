Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 47,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 373,413 shares.The stock last traded at $73.77 and had previously closed at $76.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.5677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

