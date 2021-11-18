ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

FORG stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 480,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,138. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. Mizuho started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

