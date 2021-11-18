Fortis Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$55.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.29. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$59.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.28.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective (down previously from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.10.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.