Fortress Biotech, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million.

FBIO has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

FBIO opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

