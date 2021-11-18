Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the October 14th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FCAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,028. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

