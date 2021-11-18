Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.45.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.