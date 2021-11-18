Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

