Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.59 and its 200-day moving average is $201.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

