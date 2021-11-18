Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $118.06 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.89 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

