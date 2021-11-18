Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.24

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $190.24 and last traded at $189.54, with a volume of 1511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

