Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $190.24

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $190.24 and last traded at $189.54, with a volume of 1511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78.
In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $989,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
