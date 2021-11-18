Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $37,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 242.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 195,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 138,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

