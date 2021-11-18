Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $215.97 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.41 and a 52-week high of $217.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

