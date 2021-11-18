Francis S. Soistman, Jr. Purchases 5,500 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in eHealth by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

