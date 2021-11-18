Franklin Street Properties’ (FSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

FSP stock opened at $5.94 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $627.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

