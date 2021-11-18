Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 2,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 14.30 and a quick ratio of 19.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

