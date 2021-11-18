Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 1013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $224,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

