Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $4.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.62. 478,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,719. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.35. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 32.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 66.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

