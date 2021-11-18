Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.34. Approximately 2,923 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,110,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $305,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $423,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

