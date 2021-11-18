Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Financial Survey

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Fuel Tech has a beta of 5.64, suggesting that its share price is 464% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wuhan General Group has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.9% of Fuel Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Fuel Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fuel Tech and Wuhan General Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuel Tech $22.55 million 2.80 -$4.28 million ($0.07) -29.85 Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wuhan General Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fuel Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fuel Tech and Wuhan General Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuel Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fuel Tech currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.39%. Given Fuel Tech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fuel Tech is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Profitability

This table compares Fuel Tech and Wuhan General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuel Tech -5.18% -3.09% -2.73% Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fuel Tech beats Wuhan General Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment includes technologies to reduce nitrogen oxides emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources. The Fuel Chem Technology segment uses chemical processes in combination with computational fluid dynamics, and chemical kinetics modeling boiler modeling, for the control of slagging, fouling, corrosion, opacity, and other sulfur trioxide-related issues in furnaces, and boilers. The Other segment includes those profit and loss items not allocated to either reportable segment. The company was founded by Burr T. Walter in 1987 and is headquartered in Warrenville, IL.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. The firm through its new wholly-owned division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from mental illness, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The company was founded by Xu Jie & Jeff Robinson on July 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

