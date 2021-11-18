Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $394,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,888. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $605.83 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.35 and a 200-day moving average of $536.45.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZBRA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

