Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

TMUS opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.69 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.10.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

