Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $111.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.