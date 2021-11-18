Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 7,947 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.