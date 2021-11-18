Fusion Market Capitalization Tops $34.16 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $2.43 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.65 or 0.99766102 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 94.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,151,061 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

