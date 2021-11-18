FUZE Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11,993.00 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for about $55.72 or 0.00098057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $42,109.23 and $11,993.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00092297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.09 or 1.00415768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.55 or 0.07078863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 756 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here

