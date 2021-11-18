FY2021 Earnings Estimate for New Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.40.

NGD stock opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.96. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$3.05.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

