FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $8.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of LPI opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.