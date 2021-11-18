FY2021 EPS Estimates for Akumin Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Akumin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:AKU opened at C$2.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$212.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.98.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

