FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

