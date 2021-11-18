FY2021 EPS Estimates for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Reduced by Analyst

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PLx Pharma in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. BWS Financial assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 4.40. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

