FY2021 EPS Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Raised by Desjardins

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$20.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.63.

Shares of UNS opened at C$20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$882.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$22.35.

Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

