FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Marks and Spencer Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.09 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.