FY2022 EPS Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Utz Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 0.61. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,273. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,753,000 after acquiring an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,683,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

