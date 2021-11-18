FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

DNMR opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after purchasing an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 79.9% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 468,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 208,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 64,263 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

