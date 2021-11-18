GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.93 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $11.93 million and $226,659.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

