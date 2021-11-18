Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the October 14th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
GNENF traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $18.86. 14,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,089. Ganfeng Lithium has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.
About Ganfeng Lithium
