Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GZTGF remained flat at $$8.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.99. Gazit Globe has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $170.94 million during the quarter.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

